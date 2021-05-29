Katherine Johnson of ‘Hidden Figures’ tells her story in her own words

This review was originally published on October 17, 2014 and is being republished for Black Writers Week. "Dear White People" made me think of an alternate title: "And That's Why They Call It Race." The negro and Caucasian Ivy League University students in Justin Simien's comedy are all competing to be the first and best across various societal finish lines, either to attain higher status or to solidify it and pass it on to one's offspring. From a certain vantage point, all this elite jockeying and politicking is exhausting to behold. Ivy League institutions are where many of America's leaders and innovators are farmed, but the process includes a certain amount of sandbox childishness. It's fortunate that, like "The Social Network," "Dear White People" is so charismatic in form and style that we easily forgive its surfeit of priviliged narcissists. And, while the tone here is broader and brassier than that of David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin's Harvard rhapsody, we eventually get to see much further beyond the surface of these calculating, thin-skinned brats, to an intensely sensitive and searching core. You can see it in the eyes of Tessa Thompson, who plays mulatto campus radical Samantha White with such implosive rage and heartache that her closeups feel like grand set pieces.