Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Katherine Johnson of ‘Hidden Figures’ tells her story in her own words

By Lisa Page
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not good at math. As a kid, algebra destroyed me; geometry put the nails in the coffin. I graduated from high school, grateful that my teachers passed me, for effort, not achievement. So it was with awe that I read “My Remarkable Journey,” Katherine Johnson’s posthumously published memoir about her life as a Black female mathematician.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Taraji P. Henson
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Katherine Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Her Own Words#Race#Hidden Figures#Academy Awards#Greenbrier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NASA
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Aerospace & Defensepilotonline.com

John Glenn’s Mercury mission: a tense Cold War tale told in book ‘Mercury Rising’

“He’s back,” exulted the Miami News when John Glenn emerged from Friendship 7 after orbiting the Earth three times. America, the Miami Herald implied, was back as well. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung agreed: The free world need “no longer stare as if hypnotized at Soviet space successes with pricks of doubt in their hearts as to whether there is not some deep deficiency in the democratic order.”
Beauty & FashionRadio NB

How The Eyebrow Queen Shaped Her Own Success

This week, Liz is joined by Founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Soare, who shares the story of growing up in communist Romania, emigrating to America, and learning English in a country that was foreign to her, while building an eyebrow empire. Anastasia details how daytime television helped...
Austin, TXAustin 360

Sujata Day is over Indian stereotypes; in 'Definition Please,' she spells out her own story

Sujata Day reached the breaking point. "There was a year during pilot season when all of the Indian American female roles were tied to some kind of arranged marriage plotline," she tells the American-Statesman over the phone last week. “I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I can't do this anymore,’ because me and my Indian American friends growing up, that's not something that we ever experienced with our parents or our families. Although there are some great movies and TV shows that have a plot line like that, it just doesn't have to be every single plot line.”
Technologybizjournals

In Her Own Words: Ulyana Zilbermints amplifies women’s voices in IT

As our communities reopen, reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. With the backing of her company, Ulyana Zilbermints has developed a new way to amplify women’s voices in IT with a global conference and community entitled, “The Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference,” debuting in December 2021.
Minoritiesava360.com

An Indigenous woman tells her story: residential school, addiction, and learning to heal

Canadians are demanding answers after unmarked graves of Indigenous children were found on the grounds of a former residential boarding school in British Columbia. Similar schools existed across Canada and the U.S. aimed at “assimilating” Native peoples by removing them from their culture and language. Muriel Betsina, before her death in 2019, told her story of survival and healing after a harrowing childhood spent in a residential boarding school, recorded in partnership with the Global Reporting Centre as part of the series, "Turning Points."
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Jeanette Winterson Burns Her Own Books in Protest

It would appear that Jeanette Winterson is not a fan of the new editions of her books. The acclaimed English author shocked readers by tweeting a picture of several of her paperbacks, including The Passion and The Powerbook, burning in a bonfire. “Absolutely hated the cosy little domestic blurbs on...
Minoritieswsgw.com

How Rosenwald schools transformed African-American education in the South

From above, it seems ordinary: a simple white house an hour northwest of Atlanta. But when the Noble Hill school was constructed nearly a century ago, it was revolutionary. Marian Coleman and four generations of her family were educated at the school — one of the thousands built between 1912 and 1937 that transformed African-American education in the rural South.
Books & Literaturenybooks.com

In Her Own Voice

Imani Perry is the Hughes Rogers Professor of African American Studies at Princeton. She is the author of six books, including Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry. (July 2021)
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Michelle Obama gets raucous applause at Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance to help open the Grammy Awards with host Alicia Keys. The former first lady appeared onstage with Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith and Keys to say how music has impacted their lives. Obama’s initial comments were interrupted by...
Books & LiteratureLake County News

American Life in Poetry: The Owl

In many cultural traditions, an encounter with an owl at night is an ominous sign. But here, in a poem by recent Shelley Memorial Award winner, Arthur Sze, (first published in 1982), there is a wonderful transformation from the purple of dusk to the green of dawn that captures a moment of pure optimism in this strange and decidedly magical nocturnal encounter between the poet and an owl.
MinoritiesRoger Ebert

Dear White People

This review was originally published on October 17, 2014 and is being republished for Black Writers Week. "Dear White People" made me think of an alternate title: "And That's Why They Call It Race." The negro and Caucasian Ivy League University students in Justin Simien's comedy are all competing to be the first and best across various societal finish lines, either to attain higher status or to solidify it and pass it on to one's offspring. From a certain vantage point, all this elite jockeying and politicking is exhausting to behold. Ivy League institutions are where many of America's leaders and innovators are farmed, but the process includes a certain amount of sandbox childishness. It's fortunate that, like "The Social Network," "Dear White People" is so charismatic in form and style that we easily forgive its surfeit of priviliged narcissists. And, while the tone here is broader and brassier than that of David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin's Harvard rhapsody, we eventually get to see much further beyond the surface of these calculating, thin-skinned brats, to an intensely sensitive and searching core. You can see it in the eyes of Tessa Thompson, who plays mulatto campus radical Samantha White with such implosive rage and heartache that her closeups feel like grand set pieces.
Books & Literaturebookforum.com

Saidiya Hartman and many others participate in Schomburg Center Literary Festival

The 2021 Pulitzer Prizes have been announced. The New York Times’ Wesley Morris won for criticism, Louise Erdrich for the novel The Night Watchmen, Marcia Chatelain for the historical work Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, Les Payne and Tamara Payne for the biography The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X, and Natalie Diaz for the poetry collection Postcolonial Love Poem.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Lee Daniels' The Butler

This review was originally published on August 15, 2013 and is being republished for Black Writers Week. When Steve Martin uttered "I was born a poor black child" in the movie "The Jerk", he was sending up a subgenre of American film a friend of mine dubbed the Why We Be Black movie. Such films explore the sorrows of being a Negro in America with a cornball earnestness that could make you snicker at a lynching or at the sight of yet another black mama in curlers, running out into the street to cradle her bullet-riddled son: "Oh no lawd! NOT MY BAYBEEE!"