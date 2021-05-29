Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Want to live in Coconut Grove but can’t afford it? New apartments on the way next year

By Rebecca San Juan
Miami Herald
 17 days ago

Affordable housing is on the way to the West Grove, offering people a new option as gentrification changes the historic neighborhood with Bahamian roots. Across from the Douglas Road Metrorail Station, the mixed-income community Platform 3750 has been under construction since early May, said Lenny Wolfe, a partner at the Hollywood-based development firm Cornerstone Group. Cornerstone Group partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami five years ago on the project.

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Business
City
Coconut Grove, FL
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Brownsville, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Housing Development#Rental Housing#Cornerstone Group#Hud#Aldi#Latin American#Rentcaf#Bahamians#Black#Ebenezer Woodbury#Platform 3750
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Starbucks
Related
GlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Miami, FLWSVN-TV

Pop-up vaccination site unveiled at downtown Miami’s DuPont Building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A historic building in downtown Miami became a new location for COVID vaccinations. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local officials gathered at the Alfred I. DuPont Building on First Avenue and East Flagler Street to unveil the new pop-up site, Monday. The Pfizer vaccine will...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Miami, FLPosted by
Millionacres

Miami's Luxury Market Is Booming -- But Will It Last?

FREE - Guide To Real Estate Investing. Take the first step towards building real wealth by signing up for our comprehensive guide to real estate investing. *By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Miami-dade County, FLGovernment Technology

Margaret Brisbane Named Miami-Dade County’s Permanent CIO

An IT veteran in Miami-Dade County, Fla., Margaret Brisbane became the county's permanent CIO in late April. Before her recent promotion, Brisbane served as interim director of the county's Information Technology Department (ITD) following the retirement of former CIO Angel Petisco in early 2021. She is Miami-Dade’s first female CIO.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Miami, FLbloomberglaw.com

Four Seasons Miami Sued Over Year-Long Covid-19 Worker Furloughs

Six former employees of Four Seasons Miami on Monday filed a federal lawsuit claiming the hotel forced hundreds of workers into indefinite furloughs during the Covid-19 pandemic without providing the requisite advanced warning. The proposed class action, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims...
Miami, FLPosted by
TravelNoire

Save Money This Summer By Taking A Train To Miami

With its world-famous nightlife, diverse neighborhoods, and stunning blue Biscayne Bay vistas, it’s no wonder that Miami consistently ranks as a top tourist destination. It’s a tagline typically associated with New York City, but Miami is another city that never sleeps. Explore art deco, go gallery hopping, feast on their fabulous cuisine, dance to the Latin rhythms, or get sun-drenched on one of their beautiful beaches. It’s pretty much always the right time to head to South Florida. And you don’t necessarily need to fly or drive. A train ride to Miami is a great way to soak in the scenery and on occasion, enjoy fine dining during the journey.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...