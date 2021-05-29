Want to live in Coconut Grove but can’t afford it? New apartments on the way next year
Affordable housing is on the way to the West Grove, offering people a new option as gentrification changes the historic neighborhood with Bahamian roots. Across from the Douglas Road Metrorail Station, the mixed-income community Platform 3750 has been under construction since early May, said Lenny Wolfe, a partner at the Hollywood-based development firm Cornerstone Group. Cornerstone Group partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Miami-Dade County and the city of Miami five years ago on the project.www.miamiherald.com