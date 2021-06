It’s that time of the year again, folks! That’s right, Festival of the Arts starts this weekend. For those who are unaware, the festival is a free event that celebrates local art and performances right in the heart of Grand Rapids, and it’s been going strong for 50-plus years.There will be plenty of food, shows, and activities for kids and adults alike. It won’t be the same as past years, but there are still plenty of COVID-19 compliant events to enjoy.