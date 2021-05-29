Cancel
Real Estate

American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce’s Event on Hospitality & Real Estate

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS – The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (AmchamGR) and its Real Estate & Development Committee open the discussion on how synergies between hospitality and real estate sectors can play a crucial role in increasing investments in the country. The high-level digital discussion, entitled Hospitality & Real Estate: Success Stories & Lessons Learned, was held online on May 28, with companies' success stories highlighting the contribution of the Greek real estate industry to the development of the hospitality sector.

