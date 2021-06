A woman has died after falling from a cliff at Durdle Door.Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which took place on Monday afternoon at the popular Dorset coastal spot.The force said the woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.Rachel Williams told the BBC that nearby people shouted at the woman not to climb down the cliff, before she fell onto the Man o’War beach below.She said: “The woman shouted, ‘I’m coming down, I’m coming down’, and we’re all shouting ‘Stop, stop’.”It is not currently known who the woman was communicating with.A...