Shady William Is on a Quest to Capture Egypt’s Cultural Magic

All images in this article are used with permission from their owners. There was no dearth of film processing labs in the 80s and 90s when I grew up in Dubai. I lived in one of the older parts of town, and within a one-mile radius of my home, there were at least three labs that I can remember. With the advent of digital photography and fewer people printing, the amount of labs sharply dropped by the late 2000s to less than a handful by 2015. Film also became more expensive to source than in previous years. This lack of processing and sourcing options hasn’t deterred the extremely active film photography community from meeting often over a shared love of analog.