Photography

Shady William Is on a Quest to Capture Egypt’s Cultural Magic

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 17 days ago
All images by Shady William. Images used with permission. “I am usually attracted to subjects who have incredible stories but their voices are hard to hear,” says photographer Shady William, “a man travelling hundreds of miles just to touch a shrine for a quest precious to his heart, or a farmer who is also a great horse rider.” Inspired by people and different cultures, Shady William embarked on a cultural quest near Luxor, Egypt. His series, Horses & Knights, documents one of the world’s oldest fencing competitions between local tribes living there. At the same time, it documents an important cultural tradition. In Al-Marmah, locals ride for pride and the sake of tradition, demonstrating the incredible speed and power of their fantastic horses.

#Upper Egypt#Cultural Heritage#Horses Knights
