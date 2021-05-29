Cancel
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reflects on fan incidents in Utah; Quin Snyder apologizes

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz coach Quin Snyder publicly apologized to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and his family on Friday, calling for a lifetime ban for the three fans who directed vulgar, racist language at Morant’s family during Game 2 in Salt Lake City. The Jazz banned the three fans indefinitely after...

blackchronicle.com
