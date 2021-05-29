Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Democrats plot Medicaid expansion backdoor in red states refusing program

By Rachel Roubein and Susannah Luthi
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4douwQ_0aFOoVX700
Health care advocates caution that Democrats have limited time to address stalled progress on Medicaid expansion — seen as the biggest unfinished piece of the Affordable Care Act. | Molly Riley/AP Photo

Democratic lawmakers are rallying around an effort to extend health insurance in states that have refused to expand Medicaid, believing they have a limited window to help millions who’ve been unable to get coverage because of intractable GOP opposition to the Obamacare program.

Democrats had hoped that President Joe Biden’s election, along with the promise of new federal cash from the recent Covid relief package for states to expand Medicaid, would move at least some of the dozen remaining holdout states. But there’s little indication those states are budging, which is energizing a push among Democratic lawmakers for a new federal program guaranteeing coverage for low-income adults long shut out of Medicaid expansion.

“I think in most of them, like Texas, it's not a question of dollars, it’s a question of wanting to be ideologically opposed to any additional role for government in helping impoverished people,” said Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), the House Ways and Means health subcommittee chairman, who’s working on a coverage proposal. “The only way we overcome that is through a federal initiative.”

Expanding coverage to the estimated 2.2 million people lacking affordable health insurance options in the Medicaid expansion holdout states would fulfill a Biden campaign pledge while his other key health care promises, like government drug price negotiations and a public option, face tough odds in Congress. Democrats also believe it would deliver a major win for their party heading into tightly contested midterm elections next year, given that Medicaid expansion has polled well — including in states where Republican leaders have blocked it for years.

However, the new effort carries risks that Democratic lawmakers, White House officials and health care advocates have been struggling to resolve in behind-the-scenes discussions over the past few months, say people involved in those talks. One challenge is designing a program that won’t invite backlash from a health care industry ready to battle Democrats on other sweeping changes. Another concern is inadvertently rewarding states that blocked Medicaid expansion for years. Any plan would also come with a steep price tag.

"There is pretty universal acknowledgment that action is needed to address the population,” said Henry Connelly, spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Everyone is exploring ways to get it done.”

Democratic lawmakers are weighing a few options that could potentially get wrapped into a major economic package they hope to pass along party lines this year. But they haven’t yet agreed on an approach, and Democratic leaders are facing competing demands to use upcoming infrastructure legislation to expand Medicare eligibility and benefits, mandate drug price negotiations and bolster Obamacare subsidies.


Health care advocates caution that Democrats have limited time to address stalled progress on Medicaid expansion — seen as the biggest unfinished piece of the Affordable Care Act — while the party controls Washington for the first time since the law’s passage a decade ago.

“This is the moment,” said Judy Solomon, a senior fellow at the left-leaning Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is probably the only moment that we’ll have for years.”

The White House has taken a largely hands-off approach in talks over a Medicaid expansion alternative, as it has with other major health care proposals Biden campaigned on. While Biden’s budget proposal on Friday reiterated his support for those ideas, including closing the Medicaid coverage gap, it was short on specifics. The only major health promise Biden proposed including in major economic legislation is the one seen as the least politically divisive: making permanent the recent Covid relief package’s temporary expansion of financial help for people buying Obamacare health plans.

“The President has consistently supported providing coverage for this population,” an administration official said when asked about the administration’s plans in Medicaid expansion holdout states.

Congressional panels with jurisdiction over Medicaid, the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, have been leading work on the issue. The committee chairs and Pelosi haven’t spoken publicly about their plans as staff work through the details.

Support for a federal workaround got a big boost this week when Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, whose elections delivered Democrats control of Washington, urged leadership to include the policy in infrastructure legislation. This week’s Senate confirmation of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to run the federal Medicare and Medicaid agency is also expected to accelerate the Biden administration’s work on health coverage policies.

The renewed push to insure people in the expansion holdouts comes after those states largely ignored new financial incentives to expand Medicaid that were included in the Democrats' stimulus. The law provides a two-year boost in federal Medicaid payments to states that expand, on top of the generous federal match they would already receive for covering the expansion population.

Of the holdout states, only Wyoming’s legislature seriously considered an expansion bill this year, but it died in the Senate after passing the House. And recent moves in other states showed expansion still faces tough hurdles across the country.



In Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers this week quickly shut down a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers convened to consider expansion. In Missouri, the state is facing a lawsuit after Gov. Mike Parson refused to implement an expansion that voters approved last summer. And in Mississippi, advocates halted a campaign to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot next year after a state Supreme Court ruling made such initiatives impossible.

“What just happened in Wisconsin and Missouri is giving some momentum to the effort because it’s clear that where Republicans can stop this in holdout states, they will,” said Brad Woodhouse, president of the liberal group Protect Our Care that’s closely allied with Democratic leaders in Congress.

Crafting the policy remains difficult, however. And while congressional Republicans have given up on trying to repeal Obamacare, they’re not expected to lend any support to the effort.

Biden’s budget calls for creating a federal public-run health insurance option in the holdout states that would offer free coverage modeled after Medicaid benefits. States that already expanded – and fund 10 percent of the program’s costs – would receive unspecified “financial incentives” to discourage them from dropping coverage.

That idea would likely draw swift opposition from hospitals and health insurers, who support expanding Medicaid but oppose a public option that would eat into their profits.

Chip Kahn, president of the Federation of American Hospitals, said it would be difficult to set up a new coverage system without creating a financial imbalance between states that expanded Medicaid and those that haven’t.

“The fact that all the states have not implemented the ACA Medicaid expansion means there’s inequity among eligible Americans,” said Kahn, whose group represents for-profit hospitals. “But the problem is that to try to jury-rig a solution for the states that have stayed out of ACA Medicaid would then create inequities in financing and rules between the states that have the expansion and those that don’t.”

Another idea is expanding Obamacare subsidies to allow low-income people in the non-expansion states to receive free private coverage in the law’s insurance marketplaces. Currently, people earning below the federal poverty line, or about $13,000 per year, are ineligible for Obamacare subsidies. Expanding those subsidies would be expensive since private plans cost the government much more per person than Medicaid or Medicare.

A third idea from Doggett, the Ways and Means health subcommittee chairman, would seek to circumvent state opposition by allowing counties and other local governments to expand Medicaid in a hyperlocal fashion. That would still leave large gaps in coverage and could be difficult to implement.

On Thursday, nearly 60 civil rights and advocacy groups — including the NAACP, The Arc, Planned Parenthood and the Whitman-Walker Institute — in a letter urged lawmakers to expand coverage in the holdout states “as part of recovery legislation this year.”

“Congress has a responsibility – which it has exercised in the past, in some of its proudest moments – to step in with national policies to ensure that everyone is treated equally, no matter what state or territory they live in,” they wrote.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
83K+
Followers
5K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Lloyd Doggett
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red States#Medicaid Expansion#Democrats#Democratic#Gop#Covid#The House Ways And Means#Republican#Medicare#The White House#Senate#Chiquita Brooks Lasure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Hate for Obama is reason GOP fights Medicaid expansion

Regarding Dr. Ken Schechtman's guest column "Missouri lawmakers' dereliction of duty on Medicaid will cost lives" (June 9): Schechtman delivers some impressive metrics yet no clear answer to the question as to why Missouri Republicans are so averse to Medicaid expansion. The answer is simple: Republicans in Missouri hate Medicaid...
Georgia StateUS News and World Report

Democrats Battle Republican-Led Voting Curbs in Georgia

MACON, Ga (Reuters) - Democrats and their allies are mounting a major effort to educate Georgia voters on sweeping new voting restrictions passed by the state’s Republican-led legislature ahead of next year’s crucial U.S. Senate and congressional races. Volunteers are alerting Georgians to stiffened rules for mail ballots, urging early...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: After refusing Medicaid expansion, Missouri Republicans now endanger the whole program.

It’s bad enough that Missouri’s ruling Republican legislators have brazenly (and probably illegally) ignored the order by the state’s voters to expand Medicaid. But now, even the state’s limited existing Medicaid system faces cuts because of an assault on birth control by a few extremists. The sooner the courts step in and drag Jefferson City out of the Stone Age on health care, the better.
U.S. Politicsmadison

Medicaid funding is secure in Senate -- Thomas Virgilio

Wisconsin Republicans reject an expansion of Medicaid on the grounds that federal funding for the program is temporary and Wisconsin might end up funding it. Well, some 38 states have enacted Medicaid expansion, and those states would end up funding it if the feds renege. That means about three-quarters of U.S. senators should support continued funding.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deseret News

Why did Biden leave the anti-abortion Hyde Amendment off his budget request?

President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for 2022 breaks ranks with four decades’ of history by omitting a ban on using taxpayer dollars to pay for abortion. The Hyde Amendment was first attached to the fiscal 1977 Medicaid appropriation. It said that abortion could not be funded by federal Medicaid money unless the woman’s life was endangered by the pregnancy. Exceptions for rape and incest were later added.
Nebraska Statetribuneledgernews.com

Nebraska opens up Medicaid expansion, drops plan for restrictions

State officials announced Tuesday that all Nebraskans covered by the Medicaid expansion program will get the full range of benefits, starting Oct. 1. State officials have estimated that eventually 90,000 Nebraskans will sign up for the program. The decision represents an about-face for Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration and comes on...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Power Up: At least 20 Republican senators didn't meet with the Sicknick family

Good Wednesday morning. We're halfway there. Thanks for waking up with the Power Up newsletter. NO SHOWS: Before Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6, Gladys Sicknick, the mother of late U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick — who lost his life shortly after defending the Capitol that day — requested meetings with every GOP senator to advocate for the proposal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

It's not just Manchin: No electoral mandate stalls Democrats' leftist agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) recently closed the door on two of the most radical foundational changes threatening the nation: H.R.1, the For the People Act, and a proposal to end the Senate filibuster. While the left is focused on attacking him, they are missing the point. The true culprit for their angst can be found in last November’s elections, whose outcomes provided no mandate to fundamentally change America.
Jefferson City, MOKansas City Star

Two more Missourians suing Parson administration to force Medicaid expansion

Two more Missourians are suing Gov. Mike Parson’s administration over its cancellation of a voter-approved plan to expand Medicaid eligibility. Luke Barber and Christine Chaney, two low-income St. Louis-area residents, are seeking to join the original lawsuit filed last month against the state’s social services director, Jennifer Tidball, and acting director of the state’s Medicaid program, Kirk Mathews.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: House Democrats line up $1.5T in spending without budget | GOP takes aim at IRS | House Democrat mulls wealth tax

Happy Monday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.
U.S. Politicsbeckershospitalreview.com

Oklahoma Supreme Court invalidates privatized Medicaid program

The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down an initiative for a privatized Medicaid program. In a 6-3 decision June 1, the court ruled that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority cannot implement a managed care plan for the state's Medicaid system, according to The Oklahoman. "We are pleased with the Supreme Court's...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbot says he will STRIP state lawmakers of their pay and veto their budget after Democrats 'abandoned their duties' by walking out on the voting rights bill

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has threatened to veto the state legislature's budget after Democrats blocked the GOP's new voting rights bill by walking out of the House chamber in the middle of the night. 'I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature. Article 10 funds...