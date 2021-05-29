Walker: A tribute to my wife's Uncle Ballard

“For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.” – James A. Garfield. Have you ever been to Star Valley? I believe that Star Valley is one of Wyoming’s most notable scenic highlights. It is also a haven for many Wyomingite hunters and fishermen. Some mistakenly believe that Star Valley, in and of itself, is a bona fide Wyoming town. Like its name, it is a valley that contains many towns, such as Smoot, Thayne, Afton, Fairview, Auburn, Osmond, Freedom and Alpine. You will find Alpine at the southern end of the Snake River Canyon.