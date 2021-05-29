Connections Shelter approaching season's end

Ray Splinter, of Madison Lake, serves up meatloaf and potatoes Thursday at Connections Shelter. He and wife, Audrey, have been dedicated volunteers at the homeless shelter over the years. Photos by Brian Arola

Ray and Audrey Splinter remember when Connections Shelter was just an idea.

“My first reaction was, ‘Man, that’s a lot of work,’” Ray said. “Can we do that?”

With volunteer help from the Madison Lake couple and so many others, it turns out they could do it.

The homeless shelter will wrap up its fourth season Sunday with plans to return to its First Presbyterian Church location in October.

The Splinters, dedicated volunteers during each of the shelter’s four seasons, made and served dinner for guests Thursday. Meatloaf, gravy, red potatoes, green beans, salad and a sweet treat were on the menu.

They’ve seen the shelter go from a weekly rotation between their St. John’s Episcopal Church and other area churches for two seasons, to being located at Covenant Family Church last season, and then to First Presbyterian Church for season four. Churches still rotate volunteering and meal duties weekly, with community weeks mixed in for volunteers unaffiliated with churches.

As longtime volunteers, the Splinters said they’ve noticed the difference it makes to have the shelter located at a single site. Ray was one of the people who hauled bedding and other items in a trailer from one church to the next during previous seasons.

“I think everything runs just a little more smoothly,” Audrey said of this season. “It’s been a good year, and it’s nice to have (Erica Koser) more full-time coordinating.”

Audrey Splinter fixes up a salad for a guest Thursday at Connections Shelter, which moved into First Presbyterian Church for its fourth season. The shelter season ends Sunday, with Connections thanking volunteers including Splinter and her husband for all their help serving guests. Brian Arola

Koser, who co-directs the shelter with Bethlehem Lutheran Church pastor Collette Broady Grund, became the shelter’s first full-time staff member this season. Managers and overnight staff worked part time, supplemented by an army of volunteers.

Volunteers helped make 726 beds, washed 520 loads of laundry, checked in 4,738 bags, and served 3,300 meals during the season. Connections’ Facebook page is sharing volunteer stats leading up to Sunday, thanking those who helped out this season in the process.

For guests, the shelter served about 10-15 people per night over the last couple of weeks. It regularly hit capacity at 30 guests earlier in the season.

In all, about 150 individual guests stayed in the shelter this season, up from 98 during the previous season. The rise could be related to having more room than last year, Koser said, even if COVID-19 restrictions dropped capacity from 35 to 30.

Having a central and more permanent location at First Presbyterian also likely made it easier for people to find shelter. The hope is to remain in the church for the foreseeable future.

“There’s not that ambiguity of where you’re going next,” Koser said of the value of having one location. “Having a bed, having a space that’s your own, just really takes out all that anxiety about where you’re going to be.”

Lantz Garett, 23, stayed at the shelter for about 15 nights during the season as of Thursday. Originally from Indiana, he stayed at a homeless shelter in Indianapolis in the past.

Some of the people at the Indiana shelter cared, but others seemed to be there solely for volunteer hours or a paycheck. It’s different at Connections, Garett said.

“You can talk to someone and you can ask for something, and they all will sit there and listen,” he said. “They’ll all try to help you out as much as they can.”

For someone who’s felt looked down upon for being homeless, the willingness to help among staff and volunteers in Mankato is a morale booster.

“That goes a real long way with morale and how you feel about yourself and the situation you’re in,” he said.

There was initial hope about remaining open year-round when the shelter’s season started in October 2020. More funding, about $80,000 to $100,000, would be needed to make it happen, Koser said.

There are also benefits to the summer break, she added. The remaining guests have more urgency to find permanent housing, while giving staff and volunteers time to deep clean and recharge for another season.

Koser and Broady Grund will also be continuing their work with guests through outreach in the community during the offseason.

“All summer long Pastor Collette and I will be doing street outreach weekly and we have lobby hours here so guests can check in with us,” Koser said.

The street outreach will involve following a route downtown for a couple of hours per week to check in on people and see what they need. Lobby hours at the shelter from 1-3 p.m. Thursdays will be a way for guests to check their mail and fill out applications.

Connections also started a Sunday church service outdoors at Bethlehem Lutheran this season. It’ll continue during the summer, with volunteers still needed to serve free community meals.

Volunteers are also needed to help deep clean the shelter on Tuesday. Koser thanked the shelter’s staff and volunteers for helping Connections complete another season.

“We couldn’t do it without the community support we had,” she said.