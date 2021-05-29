Does our diversity portend disintegration?

“There is no Jew or Greek, slave or free, male and female; since you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28) A question continues to bumble through my brain, sometimes falling away only to later return to the foreground. This question nags at me like a child asking their parent the same question over and over again. Are we there yet? And the answer is always the same. No. Only when the child stops bringing such attention to the issue is the issue resolved. Then they arrive. My question, however, continues to resurface, not because there is no answer or that I keep asking. Instead, people around me keep asking the same question time and time again. Whether Christian or atheist, in my social circle or someone I watch online, everyone is asking the same question. How do we end racism in America?