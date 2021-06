A small moment near the beginning of the Friends reunion episode has been highlighted by Lisa Kudrow as her favourite part.The actor, who plays Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom, was one of all six main cast members to attend the televised reunion on 27 May, during which they all reflected upon their time on the show and re-enacted famous scenes.Kudrow herself was at the centre of one of the most talked-about moments when she performed a rendition of “Smelly Cat” alongside Lady Gaga.However, it was a tender interaction between Courteney Cox (Monica Gellar) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani)...