Let me begin by saying that I am a 40-year resident of Hudson, father of three children who attended the Hudson schools, and now grandfather of two children, just entering our wonderful school system. I am also a former high school social studies teacher and a university professor for over 40 years where I have taught courses in US history and educational policy. Given that background, I must confess that I am disappointed over the number of citizens alarmed at the idea that our children’s exposure to the sadder chapters in our nation’s history somehow poses a threat to their personal and civic development.