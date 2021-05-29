Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peabody, MA

Peabody plans to lift COVID measures in coming days

By Erin Nolan Staff Writer
Salem News
 17 days ago

On June 15, Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt will lift the State of Emergency he issued for the city last March, Bettencourt said in a statement. “The latest data from the health department shows that we have turned a remarkable corner in our pandemic response,” the mayor said. “The rate of new COVID cases in Peabody and the percentage of positive tests are at their lowest rates since last October. Over 61% of Peabody residents have received at least one dose of vaccine (34,016 people), and 51% are fully vaccinated (28,390 people).”

www.salemnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
Peabody, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Peabody, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Covid#City Hall#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Essex County, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cousins coming to town

Former Essex County Sheriff Frank G. Cousins, Jr. has been appointed the city'stemporary chief administrative officer. Cousins, a Newburyport resident, will be specifically helping Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken with the budget “and whatever she needs me to help her with,” he stold the Times on Monday while driving to Gloucester to meet with the mayor.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Peabody, MASalem News

Letter: Peabody citizens must be heard on power plant

Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) has made a mockery of open meeting law and their claims of transparency. On May 12, at a little after 11 a.m., I was one of many interested people who joined the online open public MMWEC meeting to learn about their plans to review the proposed gas-fired Peabody peaker plant. They immediately went into executive session, citing their right to do so in order to protect their business from competition.
Massachusetts Statethequincysun.com

All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...