Peabody plans to lift COVID measures in coming days

On June 15, Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt will lift the State of Emergency he issued for the city last March, Bettencourt said in a statement. “The latest data from the health department shows that we have turned a remarkable corner in our pandemic response,” the mayor said. “The rate of new COVID cases in Peabody and the percentage of positive tests are at their lowest rates since last October. Over 61% of Peabody residents have received at least one dose of vaccine (34,016 people), and 51% are fully vaccinated (28,390 people).”