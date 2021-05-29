Column leads me to believe Balow hasn't read texts she criticizes

Whenever I go to a new doctor, one of the things I dislike most is filling out medical history paperwork. There’s row after row of one horrible illness after the other, and I must not only know if I have had any of the illnesses, but I must also know if my parents and even grandparents have had any of the illnesses as well. However, even though I dislike filling out the paperwork, I always complete it as accurately as possible, and I’m sure you do too.