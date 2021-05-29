Cancel
Column leads me to believe Balow hasn't read texts she criticizes

By Letter from Phil Armstrong
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 27 days ago

I was dismayed by your recent opinion piece in the WTE regarding Critical Race Theory being taught in schools. First, your talking points seem to have come directly from a generally false narrative created and circulated by far-right members of the Republican Party. In fact, several Republican members of Congress have recently made several statements almost identical to yours, while trying to justify the further whitewashing of American history. To see such partisanship displayed by a professional in charge of the education of children is a disrespectful disservice to the core principals of education.

