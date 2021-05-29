Cancel
Middle East

Letters: Hamas Charter is a central obstacle to peace

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne needs to acknowledge that the Palestinians and Israeli Arabs have been victims of some political policies that have denied them a homeland and citizenship. At the same time, it is imperative that the Hamas Charter be at the forefront of every conversation. Article 7 of the charter states: “The day of judgment will not come about until Muslims fight Jews and kill them." Article 13 states: ”There is no solution for the Palestinian problem except by Jihad. Initiatives, proposals, and international conferences are but a waste of time and an exercise in futility.”

Middle Eastjcpa.org

The Gaza War 2021: An Overview

Founded jointly with the Wechsler Family Foundation. This article is part of the forthcoming Jerusalem Center research report: The Gaza War 2021: The Iranian and Hamas Attack on Israel. No. 645 June 22, 2021. What motivated Hamas to attack Israel for the fourth time since 2008 after Israel had withdrawn...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Resource Center has never supported Hamas

A recent letter writer made a series of demonstrable falsehoods in her recent letter attacking the Resource Center for Nonviolence. RCNV has never supported terrorism of any kind nor have they ever supported Hamas. Opposing a military offensive which kills far more civilians than terrorists is not the same as defending a terrorist group or supporting terrorism.
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

New Qatari school textbooks glorify Hamas, reject peace between Israel and Arab states

(JNS) — Qatar prides itself on its high level of education and yet its own textbooks clearly do not meet accepted international standards, according to a new report by IMPACT-se, a research institute that analyzes schoolbooks and curricula within the prism of UNESCO-defined standards on peace and tolerance. Its updated report evaluates the current Qatari curriculum in conjunction with the London-based think tank the Henry Jackson Society.
Middle EastWashington Institute for Near East Policy

The Inevitable Rearmament of Hamas

Regardless of Israeli, international, Arab, and even some Palestinians’ desire to see Hamas relinquish its armaments, the group will continue its pursuit of more rockets and more tunnels. Connecting Gaza’s reconstruction and long-term prosperity to disarmament is a repetitive mistake which has failed time and again to stabilize the Strip and prevent confrontations with the Israeli military.
Militaryjcpa.org

Hamas’ Goals, Strategy, and Miscalculations

This article is part of the forthcoming Jerusalem Center research report: The Gaza War 2021: The Iranian and Hamas Attack on Israel. The 2021 Gaza War was provoked by Hamas to achieve political goals – and not to achieve tactical military goals. The initiation of the violence was not related to Gaza’s situation preceding the conflict, which was relatively stable and improving steadily.
Congress & Courtsheritagefl.com

Mass. lawmaker condones Hamas

(JNS) — A Massachusetts state senator is under fire for comments he made legitimizing Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist organization, as well as a call to replace Israel with a binational state. In a statement posted on his website on May 28, State Sen. Jamie Eldridge, a Democrat who serves the...
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

Hamas then, Hamas now

It was exactly 20 years ago. My wife and I were attending a Shabbat dinner in Madrid on June 1st when someone gave us the news. A suicide bomber had struck a seaside discotheque, the Dolphinarium, in Tel Aviv. There were reportedly many casualties. The final death toll was 21...
Middle EastTimes Union

Letter: Israeli needs willing partners to achieve peace

Scott E. Cohen’s commentary ("Israel's Palestinian policy inconsistent with Judaism," June 9) unjustifiably criticizes Israel’s defensive actions after Hamas' 4,000-rocket terrorist attack and is filled with misinformation. Callously and remarkably, he “… [doesn’t] care how much Israel believes its safety and existence are under constant threat." Judaism has been a...
PoliticsYNET News

Germany moves to ban Hamas flags

Germany seeks to ban the flag of the Islamist terrorist group Hamas amid a spike in anti-Semitic attacks following last month's conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip, German news agency Deutsche Welle (DW) reported on Sunday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. According to DW,...
AdvocacyGV Wire

Palestinians, Settlers Clash in Tense Jerusalem Neighborhood

JERUSALEM — Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the runup to last month’s 11-day Gaza war and...
Middle Eastworthynews.com

48% of Gaza war casualties associated with terror groups – intel report

(Worthy News) – At least 48% of the Palestinians killed during the May 10-21 Gaza conflict were associated with terrorist groups, the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center reported Tuesday. In a copy of the report first obtained by The Jerusalem Post, the intelligence center broke down the more...
Middle Eastscotthorton.org

6/22/21 Kalmen Barkin on Israel’s New Coalition Government

Kalmen Barkin is back for an update on Israeli politics. Naftali Bennett has just taken over as Israel’s prime minister, following Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to successfully form a coalition government. Bennett, explains Barkin, is quite far on the right, yet he and Netanyahu are bitter rivals—indeed, Barkin says, this whole election was less about specific policy issues than it was about mutual desire to oust Netanyahu. And so the new ruling coalition has elements from both the left and the right, and, for the first time, Arabs. Mainstream Israeli political parties have traditionally refused to work with the Arabs, even when it would have given them a political edge. Whether the Arab party working with Bennett in the new government will be able to successfully advocate for Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories remains to be seen.
Middle EastGV Wire

With Benjamin Netanyahu Out in Israel, What Comes Next for the Country?

It took four elections over two years for opposition parties to defeat former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held power in the country for 12 straight years. For the new government to survive, it will have to prove it can make life better for Israeli voters, including for Israeli citizens of Palestinian descent.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Israel's new government OKs first settlement construction

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli defense ministry body has advanced plans for 31 West Bank settlement construction projects, the first such move under the country’s new government. The plans approved Wednesday by a Civil Administration panel include schools, commercial buildings and infrastructure in existing West Bank settlements. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s new government was sworn in earlier this month, unseating longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu after four deadlocked elections. The U.S. has called on Israel and the Palestinians to avoid actions that could hinder efforts to bring peace efforts back online, including settlement construction. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Sunday.
Pepper Pike, OHCleveland Jewish News

Palestinian political analyst to speak at B’nai Jeshurun

Bassem Eid, a Palestinian Jerusalem-based political analyst, human rights advocate and Israeli-Palestinian conflict commentator, will inform Clevelanders on ways they can help Israel and the Palestinians find lasting peace during a lecture series at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike June 25 to June 27. A part of B’nai Jeshurun’s...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

For Democrats, it’s OK to agree to disagree on Israel

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — The two of us have spent most of our lives working for two causes: Israel and the Democratic Party. For a long time we experienced very little dissonance or disagreement. If you were pro-Israel, you were most likely a Democrat. If you were a Democrat, you were most likely pro-Israel.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Should We Pray Against The New Israeli Government?

I had just started teaching a new group of students in my Israel political advocacy class. It was October 2012 and I overestimated their understanding of Israel’s electoral system. The Israeli government had just collapsed under a no-confidence motion and I sent a quick message to the class: “The Israeli government has just fallen, we’ll discuss more in class.”
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

Hamas calls for escalating terrorist acts of Palestinians

Palestinian terrorist organizations in Gaza issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling on Egyptian and international mediators to pressure Israel to “lift the blockade on Gaza, finalize the rehabilitation matter, and stop the provocations in Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.”. The terrorist groups also called on Palestinians in Judea and...
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

The Palestinian culture of violence

(JNS) — Regular readers of my column know that I like to bring some historical perspective to current affairs that is missing from most reporting and analysis. I happened upon some interesting tidbits that may help us understand the recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, and the real reason peace is unlikely, if not impossible.