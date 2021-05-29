Letters: Hamas Charter is a central obstacle to peace

Kalmen Barkin is back for an update on Israeli politics. Naftali Bennett has just taken over as Israel’s prime minister, following Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to successfully form a coalition government. Bennett, explains Barkin, is quite far on the right, yet he and Netanyahu are bitter rivals—indeed, Barkin says, this whole election was less about specific policy issues than it was about mutual desire to oust Netanyahu. And so the new ruling coalition has elements from both the left and the right, and, for the first time, Arabs. Mainstream Israeli political parties have traditionally refused to work with the Arabs, even when it would have given them a political edge. Whether the Arab party working with Bennett in the new government will be able to successfully advocate for Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories remains to be seen.