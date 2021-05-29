Letters: Hamas Charter is a central obstacle to peace
One needs to acknowledge that the Palestinians and Israeli Arabs have been victims of some political policies that have denied them a homeland and citizenship. At the same time, it is imperative that the Hamas Charter be at the forefront of every conversation. Article 7 of the charter states: “The day of judgment will not come about until Muslims fight Jews and kill them." Article 13 states: ”There is no solution for the Palestinian problem except by Jihad. Initiatives, proposals, and international conferences are but a waste of time and an exercise in futility.”www.palmbeachpost.com