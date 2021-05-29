Cancel
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: ‘Racism is bigger than Game 3 of the playoffs’

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
Injured Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown held an impromptu press conference ahead of Game 3 against the Nets to remind the world that racism is bigger than basketball and should not be pegged to a sport or a single playoff game.

“I think that racism should be addressed, and systemic racism should be addressed in the city of Boston, and also the United States,” said Brown, out for the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist. “However I do not like the manner it was brought up, centering around a playoff game. The construct of racism, right? It’s used as a crutch or an opportunity to execute a personal gain. I’m not saying that’s the case. But I do think racism is bigger than basketball, and I do think racism is bigger than Game 3 of the playoffs.”

Brown’s comments came after Kyrie Irving shared his experience as an opponent in Boston, where he said he and other players have been subject to racist remarks from fans in attendance.

“Hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball,” Irving said after Game 2. “There’s no belligerence or racism going on, subtle racism, people yelling s--- from the crowd, but even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game and we’re just going to focus on what we can control.” He was then asked if he directly experienced racism in Boston: “I am not the only one who can attest to this, but it is just, you know. It is what it is. The whole world knows it.”

Brown’s comments also came on the heels of a 76ers fan pouring popcorn on Wizards All-Star Russell Westbrook, as well as a Knicks fan at Madison Square Garden spitting in the direction of Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young. Brown, however, felt racism had been tied to recent unruly fan interactions when the two are not of the same ilk.

“I don’t think we should have to put up with that, and I don’t think that’s OK, by any means necessary,” Brown said of the treatment shown to Westbrook and Young. “But when I look in the media and I see those incidents attached to like a frame of racism, yes I think it’s important to address those situations, but if the topic is racism, I think that those incidents don’t compare, or those belligerent comments don’t compare to what systemic racism is currently doing in our community and has done in the past. So it’s important to frame it in that context.”

Nets guard Bruce Brown is a Boston native and said he experienced racism growing up, particularly in high school.

“I mean, it’s my city. You grow up and you try to get used to it, really not think about it too much… But it’s tough, you get through it. I try not to worry about it too much,” he said. “In high school I was called a few names before, I was called a monkey before just because I was dating the opposite race at the time. So it was tough at the time, but now it’s just like whatever.”

Jaylen Brown finished his statement by listing the myriad areas he thought the city of Boston must improve.

“The constructs and constraints of systemic racism in our school system, inequality in education, lack of opportunity, lack of housing, lack of affordable housing, lack of affordable health care, tokenism, the list goes on,” he said. “Incarceration rate is ridiculous, the wealth disparity is embarrassing, the inequality in education specifically in Boston public schools needs to be better. There’s a lack of resources there, lack of opportunity.”

