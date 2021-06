Pittsboro, NC – Chatham Artists Guild is pleased to announce a new program to help you and your organization gain visibility and help us meet our arts mission. It’s a win-win! Our new website enables us to feature your business, civic or faith organization, or club on a special page with an online ad and live link to your website for one year (June,’21—May,’22). Plus, you will be recognized and promoted to the public via our newsletters, social media, and an acknowledgment in our 29th Annual Open Studio Tour brochure this Fall, distributed to over 15,000 homes and offices in Chatham County and throughout the Triangle.