From Glads to grads: St. Francis class of 2021 celebrated for faith, commitment
TRAVERSE CITY — The battle between fear and faith. The difference between greatness and goodness. That unfortunate and regrettable phase in middle school. The speeches from the Traverse City St. Francis co-valedictorians and salutatorian ran the gamut on those and many other topics during the Catholic high school's graduation ceremony Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium. One topic was notable in its absence, however.