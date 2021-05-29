Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

From Glads to grads: St. Francis class of 2021 celebrated for faith, commitment

By Brendan Quealy bquealy@record-eagle.com
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY — The battle between fear and faith. The difference between greatness and goodness. That unfortunate and regrettable phase in middle school. The speeches from the Traverse City St. Francis co-valedictorians and salutatorian ran the gamut on those and many other topics during the Catholic high school’s graduation ceremony Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium. One topic was notable in its absence, however.

www.record-eagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Society
State
Michigan State
Traverse City, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Mason, MI
Local
Michigan Society
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grads#Civil Engineering#Faith#Catholic#Covid#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Education Newsmakers: 05/17/2021

Capriana Calvachi, of Traverse City, was awarded the Academic Excellence Award in anthropology at Grand Valley State University. She graduated from Grand Traverse Academy. Rachel Anderson, of Lake Ann, received the Academic Excellence Award for educational leadership at Grand Valley State University. She previously graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

FELLOWS: Onwards and upwards in local journalism world

Since childhood, I have been a major consumer of local, national and global news. Being in a household with parents who listened to National Public Radio and kept up with current events religiously, it was easy for me to get hooked. Since those early years, my news consumption has only increased as well as broadened, deepening my love of local journalism admiration for the reporters doing the work.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
MISportsNow

T.C. Christian’s Visser to Play Hockey at Aurora

TRAVERSE CITY – This past Friday morning, three student athletes from Traverse City Christian signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. One of those was Ellie Visser. She will be playing hockey at Aurora University in Illinois. Visser has been playing...
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Blood Drive Calendar: 05/16/2021

Manistee, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 17, Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Highway. Interlochen, 2:45-7 p.m., May 17, Tom’s Food Markets- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive. Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 19, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200. Leland, 1-6 p.m., May 19,...