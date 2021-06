Brazilian automotive industry is still one of the top ten in the world, down from sixth in 2013 to 10th in 2021. Its automotive history is complicated and steeped in protectionist automotive policies, including a lengthy ban on importing cars last century. Ford casts the most considerable shadow in Brazil as Henry Ford created the Brazilian subsidiary of Ford Motor Company in 1919 as he introduced the Model T there. However, most large automakers now have a footprint in the country and leave little room for homegrown Brazilian automakers. Many have come and gone, though, and the large automakers have built cars specifically for the Brazilian market. These are the ones we find most interesting.