Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The Buffet Can Stay: What The Future Of The Cruise Line Industry Looks Like

By Emma Bowman
NPR
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first cruise set to sail from American ports in more than 15 months is headed to the Caribbean this summer. Celebrity Cruises got approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to bring passengers aboard for the seven-night cruise on June 26, the company announced this week. "CDC...

www.npr.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Cruise Industry#Cdc#Celebrity Cruises#American#Cdc#Cruise Critic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
Country
Singapore
Related
Florida Stateedm.com

Groove Cruise Will Not Require COVID-19 Vaccination to Attend

As major cruise lines remained locked in a dispute with the state of Florida over the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination proof for passengers, Groove Cruise has announced that vaccination status will not be required to attend the event's 2022 edition. The news arrives after Royal Caribbean, the organization hosting Groove...
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

A Third Caribbean Island Will Only Allow Vaccinated Tourists

A third island in the Caribbean has determined that the best way to keep its residents safe from coronavirus is only to allow tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit. Effective June 9th, Saint-Barthélemy, also called Saint Bart’s, an island of the Lesser Antilles in the eastern...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Will Pent-up Demand in the Cruise Industry Set Sail in 2021?

It's arguable that travel stocks were the hardest hit by the COVID-19, including cruise stocks. It's estimated that in Europe alone, over 200,000 jobs have been lost in the industry and dependent sectors since March 2020, and 18 cruise ships have been scrapped or sold. The sector lost an estimated $50 billion and 1.17 million jobs worldwide.
Economycruzely.com

How Fast Do Cruise Ships Sail? The Answer Might Surprise You…

Think of a cruise ship and you likely picture a massive, lumbering vessel that plods slowly along while everyone on board is dancing in a conga line. Life on board is slow and relaxed, as is the ship as it moves from port to port. Cruise passengers know the truth...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Windstar Cruises makes the best of 'bubble' shore excursions

Anyone working at a cruise line this year has had to learn to do the opposite of what they normally do: cancel cruises instead of book them, anchor ships instead of sail them -- and, for at least one person in shore excursions, come up with tours that don't feel like tours.
Travelgroupleisureandtravel.com

A look at some of the newest cruise ships unveiled including what is said to be Britain’s largest

Four cruise lines, five new ships to discover - we explore some of the features and itineraries to consider for your group’s future cruise holidays. The cruise line hosted a record-breaking virtual ceremony for its newest ship with a ‘virtual’ audience of 25,000 guests. What is said to be Britain’s largest and most environmentally-friendly cruise ship, P&O Cruises’ Iona, was officially named at the event in May by Dame Irene Hays, chair of Hays Travel.
Boats & Watercraftsporthole.com

MSC Splendida Becomes the 5th MSC Ship to Resume Cruising

Slowly but steadily, cruise ships are returning to operation all around the world with the latest being MSC Splendida. The ship embarked on a 7-night Eastern Mediterranean itinerary over the weekend from the northern Italian port of Trieste. The itinerary calls on Ancona, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Bari, Italy; the Greek island of Corfu and Kotor in Montenegro or Split in Croatia before the ship returns to Trieste with embarkation available in each of the Italian ports.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Carnival Cruise Line to rejoin Tipto

Carnival Cruise Line is to rejoin trade marketing body Tipto after a two year gap. The cruise line will join in September, at the start of Tipto’s 23rd year of trading as it looks to engage with more UK agents as travel begins to recover from the impact of Covid-19.
EconomyOrlando Sentinel

Royal Caribbean gets first ship back to work from Bahamas; U.S. sailings on tap

One down, several to go. Royal Caribbean got back to business in North America for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the cruise industry down in March 2020. While the cruise line has already been at work in both Asia and Europe, the Adventure of the Seas sailed out of Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday to mark Royal’s first venture back to business in the Western Hemisphere.
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

Fifth MSC Cruise Ship Resumes Operations

MSC Cruises continues with its restart plan on resuming operations, and now the fifth ship in the fleet has started sailing once again. MSC Splendida becomes the fifth vessel to restart with cruises in the eastern Mediterranean. MSC Splendida Resumes Cruises. The cruise line is ramping up the resumption of...
Public Healththe Royal Gazette

Royal Caribbean cruises scrapped because of strict Island Covid-19 rules

Royal Caribbean International scrapped plans to send cruise ships to Bermuda this summer because of the Government’s insistence that all passengers had to be vaccinated, it was revealed yesterday. Lawrence Scott, the transport minister, said that other destinations only required a proportion of passengers to be vaccinated, which made them...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Clarifies Vaccine Policy Including Florida Cruises

As Royal Caribbean works on resuming operations from the U.S. and with plenty of questions about the vaccine policy from guests, the cruise line clarifies its plan and the different vaccine requirements depending on where ships are sailing from. Royal Caribbean Vaccine Policy. One of the main aspects of resuming...
IndustryBoston Globe

What to know about summer cruises and the industry’s comeback

Cruise lines contend with all-vax ships, test runs and Alaska itineraries without Canada. In North America, the cruise industry has been treading water since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a No Sail Order last March. Though ships have already started sailing in Europe and Asia, the ocean-faring vessels on this side of the Atlantic and Pacific are still waiting to cast off their lines. Until recently, only ships with fewer than 200 passengers and crew members were allowed to sail, which limited the seafaring options to river and coastal voyages. However, a spate of new developments could help launch if not a thousand ships then at least a few dozen this summer.
Travelcruisehive.com

First Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings in North America

It’s been 15 months in the making, caused heated debates, and was eagerly anticipated by thousands of cruise fans, but the day has finally come. The first ship to sail from the Bahamas since March of last year sailed from Nassau this week with a fully vaccinated group of guests and crew.
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

Titanic vs. Modern Cruise Ship: How Do They Compare?

When you think of the most famous cruise ship in history, what ship do you envision? Probably the Titanic, right? Let’s see how Titanic vs. modern cruise ship compares, including the world’s largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas. The largest ship in the world when she set out from...
Miami, FLusf.edu

Two Test Positive For COVID On Fully Vaccinated Caribbean Cruise

Royal Caribbean says its Celebrity Millennium, sailing out of St. Marteen, had two passengers come up positive for COVID while undergoing the required end-of-cruise testing. Two people on a fully vaccinated Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing out of St. Maarten last weekend tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a statement.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Adventure Is Back: Royal Caribbean Makes Long-awaited Return To The Caribbean

MIAMI, June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A milestone more than 15 months in the making: Royal Caribbean International and the communities of the Caribbean are celebrating the cruise line's highly anticipated return to the region as Adventure of the Seas prepares to set sail from Nassau, The Bahamas yesterday. The first of Royal Caribbean's ships to resume cruising in the Western Hemisphere, Adventure welcomed more than 1,000 vacationers on its opening cruise. The ship set sail with fully vaccinated crew and fully vaccinated guests 16 years of age or older, who make up 94% of all guests on board while the remaining 6% are children younger than 16. The ship now begins a summer lineup of 7-night sailings to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's game-changing private island destination in The Bahamas; Grand Bahama Island, The Bahamas; and Cozumel, Mexico.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-UK holiday group Saga expects to resume cruises from June 27

* Sees 60% 2021/22 revenue target from tour bookings (Adds appointment of new CEO, analyst quote, background on insurance business) June 14 (Reuters) - British over-50s holidays group Saga Plc said on Monday it would likely resume its cruises on June 27, encouraged by high demand for tours despite repeated lockdowns and echoing similar projections from other cruise operators.
Lifestylenewsverses.com

Royal Caribbean Makes A lot-Anticipated Return to Caribbean Crusing

Royal Caribbean Worldwide and native Caribbean communities yesterday celebrated the cruise line’s long-awaited return to regional operations as Journey of the Seas set sail from Nassau, The Bahamas. The fifteen-deck, Voyager-class cruise ship, which arrived in Nassau solely final week, is homeporting this season at Nassau Cruise Port for the very first time.