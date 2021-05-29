Cancel
'Sixteen Scandals' Rewinds A Teen Classic To Regency England

By Alethea Kontis
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this month's book review, I'm taking a scandalous dance step outside my usual contemporary genre. Much like cheesy holiday movies in December, from time to time I lose myself in costume dramas as comfort food. I'm old enough to remember a time where historical romances were thin on the ground in publishing — especially young adult romances — so you might imagine my delight upon encountering the "irreverent regency romp" Sixteen Scandals by Sophie Jordan!

