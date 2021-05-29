Game Changers: Alive and Dead (100th episode special + more)
Frequent Miler on the Air turns 100 today. That’s right, today we publish our 100th episode of Frequent Miler on the Air. That’s 100 straight weeks without missing a beat and this week we’ve got a review of the game changers we’ve discussed over the past two years. From a “What crazy thing” triple-header through a rapid-fire list of top hits, this week’s show was fun to record. And on that note, we love recording the show each week and it has been exciting to watch the podcast download chart above continue to grow even through the challenging circumstances of the past year. To everyone watching and listening, thank you. Now watch or listen below or read on for more from this week at Frequent Miler.frequentmiler.com