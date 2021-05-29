Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel Bugs World

Travel alert - road trip tips for your long weekend vacation

Posted by 
Travel Bugs World
Travel Bugs World
 16 days ago

This Memorial Day weekend will see a lot of people on the roads. Ensure you are well prepared for your road trip this weekend by reading these tips before you go. It includes our "Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List" to ensure you do not forget anything before you go and to make your journey more comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOkha_0aFOnFgw00
William Christen on Unsplash

The thing we love most about road trips is the sense of adventure and discovery. If you live in a big city or town, road trips allow you to get away from your urban area and immerse yourself in nature. Nature is good for your mental health and well-being, as is all the space on the open roads.

The greatest thing about road trips is that you don't have to do much after packing your car, picking a destination, and departed for your travel adventure.

Preparation for a road trip

Being spontaneous is fun. However, having a plan can ensure you have more fun and don't get caught out, especially during long weekends when many people are traveling.

So, plan your route beforehand and book your accommodation before you leave.

Check your vehicle is road-worthy. This includes checking your water and oil levels, and your tires. Also, clean your vehicle interior for a more comfortable trip. Have a few bags ready for rubbish and things you collect along the way. This will ensure you keep everything tidy and organized during your trip.

Travel off-peak

If you have traveled on long weekends, you will know that the roads can get jam-packed. Therefore leave as early as possible to avoid traffic. 4 am is not too early and will allow you to see dawn break and sunrise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCGdo_0aFOnFgw00
Dan Kreibich on Unsplash

Take less busy roads

Consider traveling on back roads. If you stay off the major highways, you will not only stay away from the mass travelers, but more minor roads allow you to see more of the rural areas you are traveling through. Additionally, they offer you a chance to see how locals live and to spread out your tourist dollars.

Stop often

As part of your trip planning, make sure to have planned lots of stops. Stops make the trip more exciting, and this is what road trips are all about - exploring and discovering things along the way. Driving for many hours can get tedious and boring, especially if there are kids in the car.

Look on a map and see what would interest you and your family. On Google maps, you can click on the food and drinks icons as well as the attraction icon to see what is along and near your route.

Allow time to decompress

One of the most significant benefits of travel is it helps to reduce your stress. Road trips are about forgetting your worries and having a good time getting out of your hometown to explore surrounding areas.

So once you leave your house, forget about your worries, leave your work behind, and live in the moment.

Turn off your mobile phone and have a break from it and social media.

Also, remember that road trips give you an opportunity for self-reflection. You are in your own space in your car. You have fewer matters to deal with than when you travel in other ways. Therefore, road trips allow you time to let your thoughts wander. Though do make sure you don't dwell on your problems or work.

Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List

We always use a checklist when we pack our car before each trip. That way, we can be guaranteed to have what we need to make our road trip more fun and comfortable. Additionally, it helps us to make sure we don't forget to pack the essentials.

We have compiled the Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List to help make your trip more fun and more comfortable too. It includes the most important things to pack for your road trip.

Using this checklist, you can make sure not to forget the essentials and not overpack your car with the wrong things. Read it now - Your Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UCIT_0aFOnFgw00
Alex Forestier on Unsplash

As with any travel, road trips allow you to make memories that will stay with you forever. Happy Travels, and we hope you create some wonderful memories for you and your family.

If you loved this post, please follow us. We write about interesting and fun things to do, adventures, travel, and improving your lifestyle.

Read Next -

How to travel safely while the pandemic is still on

What's trending in travel in the U.S. 2021

5 Tips To Help You Save A Lot Of Money When You Travel

5 Easy Staycation Travel Ideas For Spring Break

Travel Bugs World

Travel Bugs World

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
83
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Travel writers now reporting on News Break. Get ideas on interesting & fun things to do, how to get more adventure and travel in your life and improving your lifestyle. Follow us for 3 inspiring stories each week.

 https://www.travelbugsworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Alert#Road Trips#Long Weekend#Google Maps#Mobile Phone#Unsplash Take
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Travel
News Break
Google
Related
TravelPosted by
MassLive.com

National Road Trip Day 2021: Where to find the best deals on RV rentals, campsites, hotels

If you’re looking to embark on a pre-Memorial Day trip, there are many ways to plan your travel online. In honor of National Road Trip Day, which falls on the Friday before Memorial Day annually, travel sites have outlined the best way to plan your route before you hit the road. For any good road trip, you’ll likely need to have a hotel to stay overnight, reliable campsite trackers and, if you’re looking to get an authentic experience, an RV.
Travelthebalance.com

How To Find the Very Best Award Travel Deals

With travel slowing to almost a standstill in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people have stockpiled credit card rewards that they haven't been able to use. If you're one of them, you may be looking to plan a big trip soon. Finding good award travel deals is a...
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Ep 280 - Chat: Seminar, Road Trips, and the RecPoker Travel Group

Ep 280 - Chat: Seminar, Road Trips, and the RecPoker Travel Group. Content Director Chris Jones has dreamed up an amazing way to have fun, learn together, and build community all at the same time. In this episode we chat about this new approach to interactive learning. We also hear about the RecPoker Road Trip with the Dakota Poker Tour, a special announcement about RecPoker Invitational Tournaments at Running Aces, and the upcoming road trips with the RunGood Poker Series in Council Bluffs, Iowa and the WSOP in Las Vegas.
TravelABC Action News

Travel tips for your Summer Trips

With all the excitement about returning to travel as well as people getting out and about, there are many questions. We brought in our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom to provide some answers. To learn more about trip giveaways you can visit Thetravelmom.com. Follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter...
Travelatoallinks.com

Can’t Plan Long Holidays? No Worries Plan A Great Ocean Road Day Trip

A holiday or a day tour is the best way to get rid of any stress. In this pandemic, if you are planning to go out for having some fun then an ocean road trip is the ideal option. On this trip, you can explore the breathtaking views, wildlife and marine life or other amazing vicinities to the closest. The leading tour company will take care of all Covid safety measures to ensure a safe yet enjoyable experience for travelers. You can enjoy the famous coastal drive with your beloved, family and friends to store beautiful memories. Your great ocean road day trip will depart to Melbourne by 6 am and return early by 5 pm. This tour will start with a snack pack and Aussie themes lunch along with chilled water. Their luxury bus takes you on an adventurous ride with extra photo stops to discover the stunning scenery and sights.
Travelvoticle.com

Tips for Planning a Two Day Trip With Your Kids

Going on a vacation with your family is exciting. However, it is very overwhelming, especially on the first trip. Remaining focused will make you have a successful two-day trip together with your children. The anxiety reduces as you go for more trips as everyone comes to terms with the expedition's hacks. Delve in for the tips as you travel with your children.
Travelvisitaparadise.com

How to Find the Right Vacation Rental for your Trip

You’ve already made the right decision: You’re going to the Anna Maria Island area on the Gulf Coast of Florida for your vacation. You’re smart AND you have good taste! The perfect place for any relaxing and picturesque beachside vacation… if we do say so ourselves. We do consider ourselves experts on the area, actually. Which is why we want to help you ask the right questions to make sure you find the perfect rental property for your trip to the AMI beaches!
TravelWTOP

How to beat the post-pandemic travel boom and find last-minute deals

Restrictions are lifting, fears are easing, summer is here and pandemic cabin fever is breaking. That means travel is back. But it also means that places are booking up fast, and prices for flights are soaring. So is there any hope for finding a good last-minute travel deal?. Yes, but...
LifestylePosted by
KIX 105.7

Things To Sort Out Before Your Summer Road Trip

I keep telling myself that we're going to go off for a weekend away soon now that things are opening up again. But before we do, you know I gotta get my ducks in a row. And you should, too! Summer officially kicks off soon. But if you're thinking about taking a road trip with your Significant Other this summer, Match.com has a list of six things you need to think about first.
Travelmmbudget.com

What to pack for your next road trip

If you’re like me, then you’re definitely a massive fan of a good road trip. Whether it’s the endless views out the car window or the joy of picking out a snack at a rest stop/gas station, I just love every part of it. Believe it or not, sometimes packing for a road trip can be quite different than packing for a trip via airplane.
Las Vegas, NVtravelexperta.com

Looking for a BFF Vacation? Top Places to Travel with Your Friends

A trip with your friends is a must, at least once in your lifetime. Nothing can beat having the experience of a lifetime with the people with whom you share your joys and sorrows. This trip could be something to help mark a special occasion such as graduation, marriage, a new job, or just some time off in order to reconnect with your loved ones. A trip with your best friends is a great experience, much like traveling with your significant other, or even alone. There are plenty of hacks to help you find affordable airfares, which means that nothing is stopping you from planning a getaway with your group or even just your best friend. We have curated a list of the best places you absolutely must visit with your friends.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

What to know to save money on your long-awaited summer trips

SAN ANTONIO — Cheap travel is a lot harder to find. While you might be ready to take a trip, the travel industry is still recovering. “Car rental companies had to slash their fleets during the pandemic,” said Melanie Lieberman, senior travel editor with The Points Guy, a website that helps people maximize their travel. “The airlines reduced their service. There’s a lot of demand again for those same type of trips. A lot of travelers are thinking about national park getaways and beach vacations. So if that’s the kind of summer vacation you have in mind, there’s a lot of competition and things are not going to be as affordable as you might expect.”
Travelvegnews.com

Traveling Is Back. Here’s How to Pack for Your Next Vegan Vacation.

Nothing ruins a vacation faster than stepping off the plane in Bali and discovering your bags have been routed to Mali. Experienced travelers know that baggage snafus happen with disarming regularity and that it can take days for the airline to reunite you with your wayward luggage (if they manage to track it down at all).
Travelvisitfrederick.org

5 Tips for a C&O Canal Road Trip

Look no further, here is everything you'll need to know when road tripping to the C&O Canal for outdoor adventure. Celebrating 50 years as a National Park, the C&O Canal provides visitors with a wealth of opportunities for education and outdoor recreation along its 184.5 miles. This popular destination ranked eighth amongst most visited National Parks in 2020. The park boasts of historical, natural, and recreational treasures that will have you road tripping there in no time.
Lifestyletravelexperta.com

Tip For Getting Away Road Trips

Road trips are enjoyable for you and your family, at least until you get to your destination. It can be tedious to sit in a car for lengthy periods of time, especially in the backseat. Summer road excursions are popular with most families since they are flexible and easy to pack.
TravelRecord

10 tips to make your next road trip a fun and rewarding family outing

Pandemic precautions are working, a majority of Americans are vaccinated or becoming so, and local, regional and U.S. travel is beginning to open up. You and your family probably have pent-up travel wanderlust; now is the time to prepare for close-to-home and further-a-field road trips. Here are 10 suggestions to...
Travelmybonhamtexas.com

BBB Tip: Need help planning a trip? How to find a good travel agent

Consumers spend billions of dollars each year traveling. With the convenience of the internet, sometimes it’s difficult to find a trustworthy third party travel service. Sometimes well-recognized names are spoofed, or scammers trick users into thinking they’re dealing with the hotel or airline directly. Recognizing a good travel agent:. Takes...
LifestyleSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

7 Summer Road Trip Budget Tips

Many U.S. households have put a pause on air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and families are instead hitting the open roads to enjoy a getaway while staying safe and saving money this summer. In fact, AAA forecasts that Americans will take 700 million trips this season and road trips will account for 97% of this travel. Car trips will actually see the smallest decrease in travel volume during the pandemic of just 3% year-over-year compared to traveling by plane, which will be down 74%. It is' clear consumers are itching to take a vacation.