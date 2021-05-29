Travel alert - road trip tips for your long weekend vacation

This Memorial Day weekend will see a lot of people on the roads. Ensure you are well prepared for your road trip this weekend by reading these tips before you go. It includes our "Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List" to ensure you do not forget anything before you go and to make your journey more comfortable.

William Christen on Unsplash

The thing we love most about road trips is the sense of adventure and discovery. If you live in a big city or town, road trips allow you to get away from your urban area and immerse yourself in nature. Nature is good for your mental health and well-being, as is all the space on the open roads.

The greatest thing about road trips is that you don't have to do much after packing your car, picking a destination, and departed for your travel adventure.

Preparation for a road trip

Being spontaneous is fun. However, having a plan can ensure you have more fun and don't get caught out, especially during long weekends when many people are traveling.

So, plan your route beforehand and book your accommodation before you leave.

Check your vehicle is road-worthy. This includes checking your water and oil levels, and your tires. Also, clean your vehicle interior for a more comfortable trip. Have a few bags ready for rubbish and things you collect along the way. This will ensure you keep everything tidy and organized during your trip.

Travel off-peak

If you have traveled on long weekends, you will know that the roads can get jam-packed. Therefore leave as early as possible to avoid traffic. 4 am is not too early and will allow you to see dawn break and sunrise.

Dan Kreibich on Unsplash

Take less busy roads

Consider traveling on back roads. If you stay off the major highways, you will not only stay away from the mass travelers, but more minor roads allow you to see more of the rural areas you are traveling through. Additionally, they offer you a chance to see how locals live and to spread out your tourist dollars.

Stop often

As part of your trip planning, make sure to have planned lots of stops. Stops make the trip more exciting, and this is what road trips are all about - exploring and discovering things along the way. Driving for many hours can get tedious and boring, especially if there are kids in the car.

Look on a map and see what would interest you and your family. On Google maps, you can click on the food and drinks icons as well as the attraction icon to see what is along and near your route.

Allow time to decompress

One of the most significant benefits of travel is it helps to reduce your stress. Road trips are about forgetting your worries and having a good time getting out of your hometown to explore surrounding areas.

So once you leave your house, forget about your worries, leave your work behind, and live in the moment.

Turn off your mobile phone and have a break from it and social media.

Also, remember that road trips give you an opportunity for self-reflection. You are in your own space in your car. You have fewer matters to deal with than when you travel in other ways. Therefore, road trips allow you time to let your thoughts wander. Though do make sure you don't dwell on your problems or work.

Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List

We always use a checklist when we pack our car before each trip. That way, we can be guaranteed to have what we need to make our road trip more fun and comfortable. Additionally, it helps us to make sure we don't forget to pack the essentials.

We have compiled the Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List to help make your trip more fun and more comfortable too. It includes the most important things to pack for your road trip.

Using this checklist, you can make sure not to forget the essentials and not overpack your car with the wrong things. Read it now - Your Road Trip Travel Essentials Packing List.

Alex Forestier on Unsplash

As with any travel, road trips allow you to make memories that will stay with you forever. Happy Travels, and we hope you create some wonderful memories for you and your family.

