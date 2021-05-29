Speaking Volumes | Summer reading program at Manatee libraries can spark your child’s imagination
Growing up I had a lot of advantages in life, but not necessarily the ones we tend to think of. I had great parents while four grandparents and an aunt lived only five miles away. My best friend’s house was 10 houses down from mine. A little further along was a big, beautiful park, and right before the park was a library branch. This library planted the seeds to be sown in my childhood imagination.www.bradenton.com