The GAA, in conjunction with Kellogg and TG4, are pleased to announce that GAA Cúl Camps show will air for a second season on TG4 for six weeks this summer. The series begins on Monday 28th June at 7:30pm with the camps themselves also starting up around the country on the same day. The series will be available on the TG4 player TG4.ie, making the return to camp activity, both live and on demand, available to everyone at home and abroad.