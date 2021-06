Chairman and members of the Board of Education, Mrs. Devlin, faculty, staff, family, friends, and honored guests, thank you for being here. First I want to take a few minutes to thank everyone. I want to say thank you to the teachers who have helped us get to this point, and who have put up with us and our millions of questions throughout their classes, as well as given us guidance and direction throughout our years. I’d also like to thank our family members who have come out tonight and who have loved and supported us throughout our life. and of course thank you to the friends who made school bearable and who we were able to make great memories with, which will last us a lifetime.