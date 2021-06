Portland International Airport has seen a surprising amount of action this year. Sure, there’s been less foot traffic given the drop in travel, but a new Concourse E opened last summer, and an embiggened Concourse B is set to open soon, all part of PDX Next, the 81-year-old airport’s ongoing renovation. Also on the way is a new main terminal, double its current width. That’s not slated for completion until 2025, but the project’s real showpiece—a curving, sculptural timber-lattice roof—goes in next year.