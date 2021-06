PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has recently commented on the continuing situation with Cyberpunk 2077 and its removal from the PlayStation Store, which is something that transpired last December. For roughly six months at this point, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players haven't been able to digitally purchase Cyberpunk 2077. And while it might seem like a time will come where the game will be added once again, Ryan hasn't said what it will take for the title to return to the marketplace.