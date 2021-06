Since we first learned about Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations with the Green Bay Packers on the night of the NFL Draft, we’ve already passed a few key dates. While May 24th wasn’t the first day of voluntary OTAs — there were virtual meetings as well — it was the first time that the players had taken the field together, and as we all know, Aaron Rodgers was not present. Now, again, this is voluntary, but by now showing up, he missed out on a $500,000 workout bonus, and it’s also worth noting that previously, he had been a regular attendee.