Merrifield, Bubic lead Royals over Twins 8-3

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield had two hits and three RBIs, Kris Bubic had another strong start and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 8-3 Friday night. Merrifield had a two-run double in a five-run seventh inning as Kansas City’s offense broke out after scoring five total runs during a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

MLB
