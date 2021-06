This is the fourth installment of the best Buffalo Bills players by jersey number. Numbers sixteen through twenty (16 to 20) are covered in this article, throwing it back to the 1970s to start things off. Of course, one of the players on this list is currently on the team and has made such an impact for the franchise early on in his career. Two more receivers also make the list, adding to their strong showing in the ten through fifteen (10 through 15).