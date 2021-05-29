Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,680 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com