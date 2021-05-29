Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,680 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.