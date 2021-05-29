Cancel
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,680 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.42 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
WBI Investments Takes $1.99 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 946,487 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up about 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,443 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.08.
$18.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce sales of $18.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.86 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $35.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 15,048 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 42,662 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,662 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tyme Technologies worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “
CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $585,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its...