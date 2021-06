Happy Memorial Day! Today marks the perfect time to scrub the rust off the grills, kick back, and welcome in summer. But amidst all of the fun, sweaty memories, today is a day to remember military personnel lost while serving. If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate and pay tribute to those we’ve lost, why not stream a classic film with Memorial Day themes? We’re here to help. If you’re looking for a war movie to watch after a big BBQ or first day back at the pool, we’ve got a handful of ideas.