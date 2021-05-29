Cancel
Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells $51,332.64 in Stock

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 37,305 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 247 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CEVA worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $10.97 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 305,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000. MP Materials makes up about 1.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 16,470 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$1.05 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.09). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.81 million to $31.39 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares during the quarter. OncoCyte accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 13.75% of OncoCyte worth $63,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 800 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Scholar Rock worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hartline Investment Corp Sells 77,340 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,340 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International accounts for about 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Takes $28.39 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,391,000. 3M accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 566 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.