Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells $51,332.64 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.