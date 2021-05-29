Cancel
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albemarle Corporation#Lithium Hydroxide#Blackrock Inc#Oppenheimer Co Inc#Cuts Stake#Albemarle Co#Channel Com#Sec#Robeco Schweiz Ag#Blackrock Inc#Norges Bank#Baillie Gifford Co#First Trust Advisors#Evercore Isi#Argus#Citigroup Inc#Nyse Alb#Cfo#Evp Karen G Narwold
