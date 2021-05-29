Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.