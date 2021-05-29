Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,812,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.