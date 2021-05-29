The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550,587 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com