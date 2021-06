Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.