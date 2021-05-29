Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChecchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. A number of other institutional investors...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs Group Ag#Wealth Management#Norges Bank#Marshall Wace Asia Ltd#Mackenzie Financial Corp#Nyse Ubs#Peg#Keefe Bruyette Woods#Barclays#Jpmorgan Chase Co#The Goldman Sachs Group#Ubs Group Ubs Group Ag#Investment Bank#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Ubs Group Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DCF Advisers LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 15,596 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Several other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Management Associates NY Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 11,047 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Berry Global Group worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Carsmodernreaders.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Sells 69,656 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Purchases 27,250 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $20,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.