Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.