Arizona State Retirement System Buys 178 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.