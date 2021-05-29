Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Arizona State Retirement System Buys 178 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwd#Wells Fargo Company#Wwd#Fmr Llc#Ibm Retirement Fund#Private Capital Group Llc#Retirement Systems#Woodward Inc#Vp Christopher Fawzy#Sec#Truist Securities#Credit Suisse Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 168 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 93,785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000. A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JT Stratford LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.28 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1,169.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,014 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenable were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,449 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Tennessee Statemodernreaders.com

State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 2,182 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 33,068 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $36,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

814 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. A number of other large...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.39 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.12 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
modernreaders.com

$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.81. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 490 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.