DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

