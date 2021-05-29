Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH
Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,663 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com