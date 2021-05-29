Cancel
Keybank National Association OH Has $773,000 Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

By Hayley Millar
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeybank National Association OH decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231,297 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Commercial Metals worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Takes $1.99 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Management Associates NY Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Management Associates NY Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $524.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Veracyte worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 244,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.1% of WBI Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WBI Investments’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Post reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $92.97. Approximately 156,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 368,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,157 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).