Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Scientists Say These Monkeys Use An 'Accent' To Communicate With Their Foe

kawc.org
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Brazilian Amazon, a species of monkey called the pied tamarin is fighting for survival, threatened by habitat loss and urban development. But the critically endangered primate faces another foe: the red-handed tamarin, a more resilient monkey that lives in the same region. They compete for the same resources,...

www.kawc.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeys#Design#The Scientists#Critically Endangered#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Pets
Related
Wildlifegranthshala.com

Scientists discover prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile in Australia

Scientists have discovered a new species of giant prehistoric crocodile that roamed the waterways of southeast Queensland millions of years ago, a discovery that sheds more light on the evolutionary lineage of these large reptiles. According to researchers including Jorgo Ristavsky of the University of Queensland in Australia, the new...
Sciencetheredstonerocket.com

Scientists use lightning to help predict hurricane intensity

Instead of chasing storms, a team of researchers at Marshall Space Flight Center is using new weather prediction methods to see storms ahead of time. By studying lightning, the scientists are working to develop new ways to help forecast the intensity of incoming hurricanes. Typically, an increase in lightning within the storm signals that the storm is likely to strengthen. But sometimes even weakening hurricanes have large lightning outbreaks, so forecasters must carefully analyze additional data to determine what a lightning outbreak really means for predicting a hurricane’s intensity.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

We’ve Found 372 New Alien Planets Using A Long-Dead Telescope Say Scientists

Scientists have unearthed a staggering 372 new exoplanet candidates from data collected by a NASA space telescope that stopped working in 2018. A keystone mission for exoplanet science, the Kepler Space Telescope launched in 2009 and observed almost 200,000 stars in a tiny patch of sky between 2013 and 2018. Its mission was to calculate what fraction of stars in the Milky Way have Earth-size planets in their habitable zone.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Just Recorded A Brain Signal Using Quantum Technology

Marking a key milestone for quantum brain imaging technology, researchers at the University of Sussex Quantum Systems and Devices laboratory have successfully developed a modular quantum brain scanner and utilized it to capture a brain signal. The researchers say their device is the first to do that using a modular brain scanner, according to a press release.
Sciencetechinvestornews.com

Scientists use bacteria to turn plastic waste into vanilla flavoring

Scientists have converted plastic bottles into vanilla flavoring using genetically engineered bacteria. According to research published in the journal Green Chemistry, genetically engineered E-Coli bacteria has been used to convert terephthalic acid (TA) from plastic waste into vanillin.[...]. Joanna Sadler, co-author of the study, said, “This is the first example...
Wildlifefreenews.live

Scientists track the migration of ancient Siberians to America using bacteria

The early migrations of humans to America from Siberia, which took place about 12,000 years ago, were tracked using the bacteria they carried. Experts examined samples of the gastric bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which is associated with human activity. Analyzes using new statistical methods provide evidence that humans colonized America as a result of the migration of evolutionarily ancient northern Eurasians across the Bering Bridge.
Sciencepakistanchristian.tv

Scientists use a new technique to detect fingerprints of life from a distance

This could be an important step on the road to discovering life on other planets: scientists led by the University of Bern and the National Center for Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS are discovering a key molecular property of all living things from a helicopter flying several kilometers above the Earth’s surface. Measurement technology could also open up opportunities for remote sensing of the Earth.
ScienceScience Daily

Pleistocene sediment DNA from Denisova Cave

Denisova Cave is located in the Altai Mountains in southern Siberia and is famous for the discovery of Denisovans, an extinct form of archaic humans that is thought to have occupied large parts of central and eastern Asia. Neandertal remains have also been found at the site, as well as a bone from a child who had a Neandertal mother and Denisovan father, showing that both groups met in the region. However, only eight bone fragments and teeth of Neandertals and Denisovans have been recovered so far from the deposits in Denisova Cave, which cover a time span of over 300,000 years. These are too few fossils to reconstruct the occupational history of the site in detail, or to link the different types of stone tools and other artefacts found in Denisova Cave to specific hominin groups. For example, the discovery of jewelry and pendants typical of the so-called Initial Upper Palaeolithic culture in approximately 45,000-year-old layers has prompted debates as to whether Denisovans, Neandertals or modern humans were the creators of these artefacts.
WildlifeScience Daily

Coral offspring physiology impacted by parental exposure to intense environmental stresses

Adult corals that survive high-intensity environmental stresses, such as bleaching events, can produce offspring that are better suited to survive in new environments. These results from a series of experiments conducted at the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS) in 2017 and 2018 are deepening scientists' understanding of how the gradual increase of sea surface temperatures and other environmental disturbances may influence future coral generations.
Sciencejioforme.com

Scientists use new technology to remotely detect traces of life

This could be a milestone for detecting life on other planets. Scientists under the leadership of the University of Bern and the National Center for Research and Ability (NCCR) detect important molecular properties of all living organisms from in-flight helicopters. A few kilometers above the ground. Measurement technology also has the potential to open up opportunities for remote sensing of the Earth.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable trophic level information for marine mammals

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02212-z, published online 3 June 2021. In the original version of the Article, the title was incorrectly stated as “Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable tropic level information for marine mammals.” This has now been corrected to “Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable trophic level information for marine mammals” in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.
AstronomyLong Beach Press-Telegram

JPL scientists say high-altitude balloons may be used to study Venus

PASADENA — Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech said today they want to further test the use of high-altitude balloons — like two used in California after a series of earthquakes about two years ago — to determine if they could be utilized to study seismic activity on Venus.
EngineeringNews-Medical.net

Scientists use EBRAINS to teach robots vision and touch

How the brain lets us perceive and navigate the world is one of the most fascinating aspects of cognition. When orienting ourselves, we constantly combine information from all six senses in a seemingly effortless way - a feature that even the most advanced AI systems struggle to replicate. On the...
Chemistrykitco.com

Scientists use iron instead of platinum to make hydrogen

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Scientists at the University of Jena have made progress in understanding how microorganisms produce hydrogen, using special enzymes...