HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “