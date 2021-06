The agency approved two batches of drug substance manufactured at the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore for use in the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. On June 11, 2021, FDA announced that it is authorizing two batches of vaccine drug substance manufactured at the Emergent BioSolutions Baltimore facility for the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. FDA concluded the batches were suitable for use after a review of the facility records and results of quality testing. However, the agency did not include the Emergent plant as an authorized facility in Janssen’s Emergency Use Authorization.