After a year off the field, the Belmond-Klemme softball team started the 2021 season undefeated. The Broncos started the season May 24 at Algona Garrigan, a state-qualifying team in 2019. B-K scored first, when a “pickle” allowed Allison Barrus to score. The Broncos added two more runs in the second inning after Ava Negrete started off with a walk that was followed by a single by Ashlynn Willms. Aubrey Eckhoff collected her first RBI of the season, as the Golden Bears walked Eckhoff, allowing Negrete to score. Willms had the same luck when Addison McMurray was hit by a pitch as B-K stayed up 3-0.