You’ve already read Becky Krystal’s guide to making ice cream (you have, right?) and you can make a beautiful vanilla or chocolate ice cream. But ice cream as a medium is fluid. Once you understand the principles behind it, you can infuse the cream or alt-milk with flavors such as tea or coffee, incorporate fresh fruit while maneuvering moisture levels, add items that you may never have considered, or explore all the different flavors and varieties of ice cream from around the world — with or without an ice cream maker.