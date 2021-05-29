Cancel
Happy Hour Tunes with Al Frantic!

By Event Location:
Cape Gazette
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing some funky professional fun to The Pointe, Al Frantic brings all the joy and excitement of classic rock and. Not only is there going to be great happy hour drinks, but the great $25 Steak Event is also hitting The Pointe! Choose between three delicious cuts of steak paired with a daily vegetable & baked potato.

Food & Drinksilsr.org

ILSR Launches Weekly Antimonopoly Happy Hour

Love beer? Hate monopolies? Us too. Join ILSR Senior Researcher Ron Knox for the irreverent Antimonopoly Happy Hour, as he embraces both his love for (local, independent) brews and his distaste for outsized corporate power. Over the hour-long talk show, Ron and a cast of special guests break down the most crucial news (and gossip!) from around the world of politics, economics, and regulation.
Restaurants727area.com

Happy Hour at Caddy's Waterfront

If you need to unwind after a long day, you may be thinking of which restaurants and bars nearby have the best happy hour specials? Happy Hour at Caddy's Waterfront will showcase discounts on all your favorite cocktails, beers, and wine from one of the best oceanfront restaurants in Florida. Stop by any one of the six Caddy's locations and treat yourself to the coolest drinks, most vibrant beaches, and delicious food.
Festivalrecordgazette.net

‘Jamaican Me Happy Hour’ kicks off Charity Week

Most of us have been having Island Dreams over the past year and the Jamaican Me Happy Hour was the perfect kick off for the week of events scheduled during Charity Week. Long before the 3 p.m. opening of the sold out event, residents and their guests were lining up at the entrance to the Main Clubhouse ready to socialize, imbibe, shop and dance at what is quickly becoming one of the most popular events of the week.
Musicpasadenanow.com

Salastina Music Society Premieres Young Composers on Happy Hour No. 62

Salastina Music Society will premiere four works by their Sounds Promising Young Composers Juan-Salvador Carrasco, Prateek Rajagopal, Kian Ravaei and Sophie Kuba from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, on Happy Hour No. 62. Sounds Promising is Salastina’s apprenticeship program uniquely committed to the professional development of young musicians....
Beauty & Fashiondowntownsantacruz.com

Headshot (and portrait) Happy Hour

Enjoy some light refreshments, have your hair and makeup touched up by a professional stylist, and receive amazing tips on how to take an awesome photo and feel confident in front of the camera by an experienced photographer. After your mini-photo session, you will be guided through the images we...
Musicimbibemagazine.com

A RAMONA Happy Hour Playlist From Jordan Salcito

When sommelier Jordan Salcito launched RAMONA back in 2016, she didn’t simply up the ante on the quality of ingredients used to make canned wine (RAMONA is made with Italian organic wine and real fruit juice), she also infused the category with her trademark sense of joy, fun, and style. Salcito has been making wine pairing playlists for years, and she knows how to use music to help create a perfect aperitivo vibe. “The ties between wine and music are fascinating if you feel like digging deeper—winemaking can sometimes take a very spiritual dimension, and some producers believe that music, through its energy, can play an important role,” she says. The key to both a good playlist and a good wine list, she adds, is balance. In the case of the music, it’s a balance between fast and slow beats, and new and old songs.
Amagansett, NYsagharborexpress.com

Happy Hour at Main Street Tavern

Last summer, the team behind Highway Restaurant & Bar opened Main Street Tavern in Amagansett, a year-round neighborhood restaurant and bar with a garden. Excellent for groups, Main Street Tavern offers a daily happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. and serves cocktails like “El Diablo” (tequila, cassis, lemon) and “A Gentleman Pirate” (rum, lime pineapple), and bites like hummus and pita, zucchini fritters, Greek salad, kale and frisée. In addition, on Fridays and Saturdays, for those looking for a late-night indulgence The Tavern will be offering its famous burgers and fries, available from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Austin, TX365thingsaustin.com

Happy Hour At Little Brother Bar

Head down to the “best bar on the worst street” AKA Little Brother Bar on Rainey. Their happy hour has just as much personality as the watering hole itself, with $2 shots, $5 wells highballs, and $8 frozen flights. Drink until you are hungry for a Bummer Burrito and it will basically be the perfect evening.
DesignWashington City Paper

City Lights: Linny Giffin Leads Embroidery Happy Hour

Should the subject matter of group sewing enter one’s brain, one might think of their grandma’s social life. Pre-quarantine, embroidery was often viewed as a humdrum activity to pass the time if there’s absolutely nothing else to do. Linny Giffin of Adorn by Linny Inc. is looking to change that by offering an embroidery happy hour at Heurich House on June 26. “I feel like people in D.C., so many people have very important jobs,” says Giffin. “I’m always surprised at how creative people are, but it’s helpful to have a little encouragement and a little structure around something you wouldn’t ordinarily know to try.” Booze, being the ultimate encourager, also helps. A ticket to the happy hour includes the embroidery kit (where the embroiderer can choose flowers, a palm, or a bust for their design) as well as wine and beer options, which can be purchased in advance. Afterward, embroiderers can stay for drink specials during the Heurich House happy hour, starting at 2 p.m. For Giffin, making art is the ultimate way to disconnect with technology and reconnect with your creative side. “I think embroidery is such an awesome opportunity to put your phone down and just be present with something using your hands,” says Giffin. “I would love for someone to walk away with a new hobby.” The event takes place at 1 p.m. on June 26 at Heurich House, 1307 New Hampshire Ave. NW. Tickets are available at adornyoustudio.com. $60–$80.
TV & VideosNPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

The Netflix series "Sweet Tooth" is a strange mix. It's a dystopian tale of societal collapse in the wake of a deadly virus and the rise of human-animal hybrids. But it's also a warm, humane, lushly shot fable of hope and humanity, which is to say, it is itself a kind of strange hybrid - think "The Road" meets "Paddington 2," "The Walking Dead" meets "Pushing Daisies." I'm Glen Weldon. And today we're talking about "Sweet Tooth" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR, so don't go away.
Restaurantsflicksandfood.com

The Rustic is Geared Up for Summer with Amazing Happy Hour

The Rustic ‘s Summer Happy Hour is Here Now San Antonio. Texas may get hot, but at The Rustic the drinks will be cold! Cool off this summer as $5 Summer Happy Hour returns with $5 Frozens – House Margaritas, Frose and a special, daily rotating creation. You can also get $5 Bites: Meatballs, Deviled Eggs or Queso every single day from 3-6pm.
Restaurantsaymag.com

Ultimate Happy Hour: Heather Baker Heads to Table 28

It’s Beer and Bar Food Bucket List month at AY About You, and this week Heather Baker put on her fancy shoes to check out a Little Rock favorite that has a very unique take on happy hour. It was time to “live life golden” at Table 28 in the Burgundy Hotel.
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

4 Must-Try Outdoor, Snacky Happy Hours

A burst of early summer heat has driven Portlanders out of their homes into the shady streets in search of an icy alcoholic beverage and something to snack on while they slowly melt into the asphalt. Before the pandemic, Portland was rife with happy hours offering dozens of creative drink and food pairings that could keep summer diners busy for years. Now, a year of pandemic losses and shifts to takeout-only business models have narrowed the city’s happy hour options. But there are still plenty of small plates and chilled beverages if you know where to look. Plus, outdoor dining is the best it’s ever been. Wooden patios and sidewalks full of chairs line every street in Portland, meaning it’s the perfect summer to venture out for an early drink and a light meal. Here are four outdoor happy hour options to get you started.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Family Karma’ Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: “Not So Happy Hour”

After last week’s blowup at Brian’s birthday blowout, it’s time for the aunties to get in on the drama in Family Karma Season 2 Episode 2. Obviously word has spread with each kid coming home and recounting their version of the night’s events to their moms. Shaan and Dillon’s mom Kalpna Aunty (a new addition to the season who feels very at home onscreen) obviously feels the most involved, given her sons were at the eye of the storm last week. She rightly seems hung up on the threat of violence from Vishal and seems to think violence is not part of the Indian DNA. “We gossip behind each other’s backs, we don’t punch each other,” Shaan jokes. (Clearly no one in this family has ever been to an Indian frat party, but I digress). Still, Kalpna Aunty seems able to separate the disagreements between Vishal and Dillon given her friendship with Vishal’s mom Reshma Aunty goes back decades. More on that later.
Charlottesville, VAC-Ville Weekly

Pick: Pride Party Happy Hour

Turn happy hour into a happy month by celebrating with the Charlottesville Pride Community at Vitae. File photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.